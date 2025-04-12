F M Investments LLC Makes New $937,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $239.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

