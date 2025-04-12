Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,548,000 after acquiring an additional 240,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,188,000 after purchasing an additional 217,707 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

