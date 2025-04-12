Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.35. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Vistra

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

