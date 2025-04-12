ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 14,279.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,544,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,038,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $9,483,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.5 %

OKE opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

