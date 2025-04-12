Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.