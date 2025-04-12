Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Bath & Body Works stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.
Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
