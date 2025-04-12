Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,400,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in General Electric by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.