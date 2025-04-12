Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,272 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

