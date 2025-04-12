F M Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

SRPT opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.20.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

