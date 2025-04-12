Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Buys 3,486 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 147.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,958,000 after purchasing an additional 353,848 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,465,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.