iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Legacy Investment Solutions LLC

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

