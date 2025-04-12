Optimize Financial Inc Takes $802,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 0.6 %

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $897.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.