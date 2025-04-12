Cim Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 22.3% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,403,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $536.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $574.08 and its 200 day moving average is $586.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.