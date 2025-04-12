Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,431,000 after buying an additional 655,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a PE ratio of 466.08, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,661.20. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

