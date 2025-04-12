Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,261.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 241,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of ZG opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -128.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,826.50. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

