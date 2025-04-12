Optimize Financial Inc Invests $1.57 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Optimize Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $560.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.73.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

