Optimize Financial Inc Acquires New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.3% of Optimize Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $2,920,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 101,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,739,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 119,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $188.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. This represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $127.85 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

