Optimize Financial Inc Takes $607,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,353.20. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,094. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $189.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.16. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $138.86 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

