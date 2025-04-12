Optimize Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.91. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

