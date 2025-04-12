Optimize Financial Inc Invests $408,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.51. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

