5,304,068 Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,304,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,366,000. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after purchasing an additional 311,037 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBCG opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $48.84.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

