Optimize Financial Inc Buys Shares of 10,605 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Wix.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Optimize Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.37. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $247.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

