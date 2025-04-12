Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Purchases 1,985 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 0.2% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $2,990,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $225.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.60.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

