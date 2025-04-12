Top Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 11th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, publishing, or distribution of video games and related technologies. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth of the gaming industry, which encompasses everything from game design and hardware manufacturing to digital streaming and esports. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. 14,259,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,568,764. The company has a market cap of $744.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.18. 5,277,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $173.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $6.34 on Friday, hitting $210.75. 672,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,049. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.58. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $220.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $163.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE TKO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.41. 275,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,021. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $179.09.

