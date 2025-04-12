Optimize Financial Inc Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,831,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,841,000 after acquiring an additional 289,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,946,000 after purchasing an additional 205,121 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 671.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $19,320,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $197.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.56. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

