Best Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – April 11th

Darling Ingredients, Richardson Electronics, Mercer International, Nuvve, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that produce, develop, or invest in renewable energy solutions such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, or geothermal power. These stocks appeal to investors looking to support environmentally friendly practices while often also seeking opportunities for financial growth as global energy trends shift toward sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 93,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,090. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a P/E ratio of 262.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 124,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $350.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.26. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Nuvve stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 55,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ NWTN remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Friday. 45,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,654. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. NWTN has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

