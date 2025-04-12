51,510 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFIX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.99 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.03.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

