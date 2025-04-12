DRW Securities LLC Buys New Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Stock Down 7.1 %

EWCZ stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. European Wax Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

