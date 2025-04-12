DRW Securities LLC Buys New Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
European Wax Center Stock Down 7.1 %
EWCZ stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. European Wax Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.