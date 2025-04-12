DRW Securities LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLDP. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Solid Power

In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 865,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,793.52. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 471.22%. The business had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Solid Power

(Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

