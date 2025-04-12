DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 88.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 665,452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coeur Mining by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,011.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 125,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,937,000 after purchasing an additional 89,863 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.35. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.