Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Reduced by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Equifax by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.13.

Equifax Trading Up 1.2 %

Equifax stock opened at $220.36 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

