2,766 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after buying an additional 347,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,205,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $696,599,000 after acquiring an additional 603,219 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NKE opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

