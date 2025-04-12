Fmr LLC Has $285.36 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,756,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,722,469 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $285,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $21.89 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

