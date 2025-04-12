Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 891,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,094,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Unum Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Unum Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Unum Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

