Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Qorvo by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

