Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $140.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $154.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

