34,211 Shares in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 23,470.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 132.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 111.22%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.