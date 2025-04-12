Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 6,529 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Steelcase by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 236,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 147,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti raised Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCS

About Steelcase

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.