Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,352,932,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,220,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,607,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,707,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.16.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.