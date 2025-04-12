Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 5,700 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $4,222,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,065,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after acquiring an additional 88,216 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 104,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSGS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Insider Activity at CSG Systems International

In related news, Director Ronald Cooper sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $599,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,793.82. This trade represents a 17.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSGS opened at $58.10 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

CSG Systems International Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.