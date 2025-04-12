APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 501.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 256,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,861,000 after acquiring an additional 214,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,805,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $575,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,486 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,690,000 after purchasing an additional 807,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $671,272.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,826,540.99. This trade represents a 5.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,760,529.79. This represents a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $141.51 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

