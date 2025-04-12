Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,428 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,779,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,923,000 after purchasing an additional 102,789 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 10,138.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,762,000 after buying an additional 3,074,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,967,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after buying an additional 283,014 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,242,000 after acquiring an additional 82,764 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Crown’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

