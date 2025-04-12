Shelton Capital Management Sells 138 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $97.71 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.80.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This trade represents a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

