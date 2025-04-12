378,200 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 378,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $403,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 56,120.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,686,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.26.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 348.57%.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.