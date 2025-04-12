378,200 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 378,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $403,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 56,120.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,686,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.