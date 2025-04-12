Shelton Capital Management Buys New Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

