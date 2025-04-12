SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,313 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $25,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $64.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

