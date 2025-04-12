Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

