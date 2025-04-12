Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after buying an additional 536,610 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

