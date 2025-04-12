Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 26,376 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,376 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,621,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 41,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

