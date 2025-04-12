APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 42,700 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

