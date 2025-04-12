Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Declares $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,395.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,355.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,301.31. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $800.76 and a twelve month high of $1,460.92.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 27th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

